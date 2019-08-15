News

Man gets 10 years for Portland hatchet attack



Posted: Aug 14, 2019 10:37 PM PDT



PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who attacked a stranger with a hatchet in Portland has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

KOIN-TV reported Wednesday that 34-year-old Eric Saia pleaded guilty to charges related to an October attack on a man who was walking his dog in Portland.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says Saia and another person approached the victim on bicycles and told him to "drop your stash."

Authorities say Saia took a hatchet out of his backpack and hit the victim in the head, causing serious trauma that resulted in several surgeries.

Deputy District Attorney Eric Collins says in a statement that the sentence is significant but "appropriate, given the seriousness" of Saia's offense.

Prosecutors say the other suspect, who was not named, has been identified by authorities.

