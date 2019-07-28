News

Man dies in Idanha mobile home fire

By:

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 01:47 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 01:48 PM PDT

CORVALLIS, Oregon (AP) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a man died in a mobile home fire in Idanha.

The name of the man who died will not be released until he's positively identified and next of kin has been notified.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports the fire broke out in an older double-wide mobile home shortly before midnight Friday.

A crew from the Idanha Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes and the Gates Fire Department assisted.

The man's body was found in the living room.

The sheriff's office says the fire did not appear suspicious.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving