Man charged in Mouseketeer killing found unfit for trial

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 01:27 PM PDT

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the live-in handyman charged with killing Dennis Day, an original member of "The Mickey Mouse Club," is unfit to stand trial.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that circuit Judge Lisa Greif ordered Daniel Burda committed to the Oregon State Hospital, citing an unspecified "mental disorder."

Court documents filed Monday say the judge based the decision on a psychiatric evaluation of Burda, Burda's recent court appearances, and the recommendation of a local mental health program.

Burda will remain committed as state hospital officials determine whether he has the capacity to resume his case. He faces multiple criminal counts connected to Day's death, including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, criminal mistreatment and abuse of a corpse.

Police discovered Day's body in April at his Phoenix, Oregon, home after he had been reported missing months before.

