Man allegedly pepper sprays 9 people on Portland bus

Aaron T. Locust (Photo: Multnomah County Jail/KPTV)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 31-year-old man faces numerous charges he assaulted nine people after he allegedly released pepper spray inside a TriMet bus in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it's not clear if the driver was targeted or hurt in the incident Saturday.

The man who released the spray fled the bus. Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen says officers later found and arrested a man matching the suspect's description at a nearby restaurant.

Police say nine people were affected by the spray, which can cause coughing, shortness of breath and a burning sensation.

Allen says the man unbuckled his seat belt as officers were driving him to jail and tried to get out of the car.

Aaron Locust faces more than 20 charges, including felony counts of riot, escape and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct, as well as resisting arrest.