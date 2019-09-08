News

Man allegedly pepper sprays 9 people on Portland bus

Later arrested, facing numerous charges

By:
  • AP and KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 01:26 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:26 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 31-year-old man faces numerous charges he assaulted nine people after he allegedly released pepper spray inside a TriMet bus in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it's not clear if the driver was targeted or hurt in the incident Saturday.

The man who released the spray fled the bus. Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen says officers later found and arrested a man matching the suspect's description at a nearby restaurant.

Police say nine people were affected by the spray, which can cause coughing, shortness of breath and a burning sensation.

Allen says the man unbuckled his seat belt as officers were driving him to jail and tried to get out of the car. 

Aaron Locust faces more than 20 charges, including felony counts of riot, escape and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct, as well as resisting arrest.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29