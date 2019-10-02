Man accused of throwing roofing nails onto streets arrested
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Police say they have finally caught a man who for two years has been throwing roofing nails on Oregon City roads in the early morning hours.
The Oregon City Police Department says officers observed Oregon City resident Bret Wilson "intentionally throwing nails from his vehicle" onto a street at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to officials, when Wilson, 56, was detained, he reported intentionally throwing nails not only in Oregon City but throughout the area.
Police say by his recollection, Wilson has thrown nails over 50 times onto busy streets over the last couple of years.
Police say the nails caused tire damage.
Officials said Wilson was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on multiple counts of disorderly conduct.
