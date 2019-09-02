Major search finds missing man's body west of Redmond

Chad Hurtley (Photo courtesy Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)

REDMOND, Ore. - (Update: DCSO says Hurtley's body found; self-inflicted death)

An extensive search west of Redmond for an area resident whose horse was found without him on Sunday ended Monday with the discovery of his body, authorities said.

Deschutes County sheriff's Lt. Bryan Husband said a Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteer ground search team found Chad Hurtley, deceased from a self-inflicted death, around 9:40 a.m. on the west side of Cline Buttes, about three-quarters of the way up to the top of the butte.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Hurtley's family and friends," Husband said in an update, adding that Hurtley's family had been notified of his passing.

The sheriff's office was notified around 4:45 p.m. Sunday of a found horse on Cline Falls Road, said Sgt. Nathan Garibay, emergency services manager.

An investigation determined the horse belonged to Hurtley who left his home along Cline Falls Road on horseback around 10:30 a.m., Garibay said.

Deputies, assisted by Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers, searched into the night for Hurtley and a LifeFlight helicopter crew searched the area before dark, but he was not found.

Deputies had continued to search the area through the night. SAR volunteers began responding to the area early Monday, covering several search assignments, including drones, K-9 teams, tracking experts, ATVs, horse teams and ground searchers.

Nearly 50 SAR volunteers responded, as well as six deputies. Several friends and family members also aided in the continued search.