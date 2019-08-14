News

Madras wildfire traced to burn barrel's ashes

Official: Despite recent rain, fuels still dry

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 08:20 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:20 PM PDT

Afternoon fire in Madras

A wildfire in Madras, sparked by ashes dumped from a burn barrel, burned about an acre on Tuesday afternoon, another reminder that recent rain hasn’t eased the fire danger from dry fuels, officials said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were dispatched just after noon to the reported fire near City View and B streets in Madras, fire Captain Kasey Skaar said.

The first engine crew to arrive found a half-acre fire burning in grass, sage and juniper, moving northeast from B Street, Skaar said.

They attacked the northeast flank of the fire while a second engine crew attacked the southeast flank, he said. A third unit was on scene to supply water as the fire was stopped at about an acre. Crews were on scene for four hours, mopping up and checking for hot spots.

“This is a good reminder that even with recent rain, fuels are still dry,” Skaar wrote in a news release. “Please, if burning in a burn barrel or designated campfire, make sure your fire is dead out.”

Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and Madras police also were on the scene.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8