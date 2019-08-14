Madras wildfire traced to burn barrel's ashes

Afternoon fire in Madras

A wildfire in Madras, sparked by ashes dumped from a burn barrel, burned about an acre on Tuesday afternoon, another reminder that recent rain hasn’t eased the fire danger from dry fuels, officials said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were dispatched just after noon to the reported fire near City View and B streets in Madras, fire Captain Kasey Skaar said.

The first engine crew to arrive found a half-acre fire burning in grass, sage and juniper, moving northeast from B Street, Skaar said.

They attacked the northeast flank of the fire while a second engine crew attacked the southeast flank, he said. A third unit was on scene to supply water as the fire was stopped at about an acre. Crews were on scene for four hours, mopping up and checking for hot spots.

“This is a good reminder that even with recent rain, fuels are still dry,” Skaar wrote in a news release. “Please, if burning in a burn barrel or designated campfire, make sure your fire is dead out.”

Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and Madras police also were on the scene.