Madras trash transfer station fire causes $300K losses

Fire in trailer at Madras Sanitary Service garbage transfer station early Thursday also burned other equipment, building (Photos: Jefferson County Fire District No. 1, Madras Sanitary Service)

MADRAS, Ore. - A fire broke out in a trailer full of trash early Thursday at the Madras Sanitary Service’s Box Canyon Transfer Station, also destroying a small excavator and damaging a truck and building while causing about $300,000 in losses, officials said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were called to the facility on Southeast McTaggart Road around 12:40 a.m., officials said.

The first arriving crews found the fire in a transfer container, with a small excavator also on fire. The fire had extended to a truck hooked to the trailer and to a building housing two forklifts and miscellaneous equipment.

Fire Chief Brian Huff said they arrived to find the three-sided trash receiving building involved in a fire from the large trailer, mostly filled with garbage.

Crews worked quickly to knock down the excavator fire and also worked through the night and much of Thursday to get the stubborn container fire under control and fully out.

Huff said the trailer, small forklift and a golf cart were among items destroyed. The initial damage figure was estimated at $300,000 to the building and contents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but Huff said he wanted to remind the public to be careful and soak down any debris from barbecues, burn barrels, fire pits and the like, before they are disposed of.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies and Jefferson County EMS provided mutual-aid support.

Madras Sanitary Service owner Melanie Widmer said they are thankful for no injuries and that it’s likely the trash combusted, causing the blaze. Thankfully, she said, the equipment and facility are insured.

"We just have a mess," she said.