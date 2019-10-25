News

Madras PD have 'potential suspects' in law office arson

Still seeking more tips in May 25 blaze

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 08:00 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 08:00 PM PDT

MADRAS, Ore. - Nearly five months after an arson fire damaged a downtown Madras law office, police said Thursday they have developed "potential suspects" and are pursuing leads in the still-active investigation.

Firefighters and police responded the evening of Saturday, May 25 to the reported fire at the Law Offices of Glenn, Reeder and Gassner on Southeast Fifth Street, Detective Sergeant Steve Webb said.

They arrived to find part of the building engulfed in flames. Jefferson County firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, saving much of the items inside.

A few days later, Madras Police Chief Tanner Stanfill said the fire had been determined to be arson. Since then, police assisted by an Oregon State Police arson investigator have been looking into the fire's cause. 

Webb said in a news release that police have "served numerous search warrants and interviewed multiple people. Potential suspects have been developed and all leads are currently being followed."

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective Brent Schulke, through Frontier Dispatch at 541-475-2201 or through the police department directly at 541-475-2424.

No other new information was released about the status of the investigation.

