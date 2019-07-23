News

Madras man killed in Wheeler County motorcycle crash

Went off state Hwy. 207 on a corner, died at scene

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 08:12 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:13 AM PDT

MITCHELL, Ore. - A 48-year-old Madras man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday evening on state Highway 207 in Wheeler County, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded around 7:30 p.m. to the reported crash on Highway 207 near milepost 18, north of Mitchell.

The OSP said a preliminary investigation found that Christopher Jones was riding a black 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on the highway when for unknown reasons he left the highway on a corner and crashed.

Jones sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, troopers said.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, Spray Ambulance and ODOT.

The sheriff's office posted a brief item Tuesday morning on Facebook about the crash.

"Please, anyone traveling to or through Wheeler County, be aware of the increased number of motorcycles on the road this time of year," the agency wrote. "If you are traveling through Wheeler County on a motorcycle, please drive carefully and slow down for corners. Drive defensively and don't ride beyond your limits."

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


