Madras duplex kitchen fire; $10,000 damage

Firefighters were called to kitchen fire at SE Madras duplex on Monday (Photo: Jefferson County Fire District No. 1)

Firefighters were called to kitchen fire at SE Madras duplex on Monday (Photo: Jefferson County Fire District No. 1)

MADRAS, Ore. - Hot cooking oil spilled over and set a stove on fire Monday at a southeast Madras duplex, causing a kitchen fire and about $10,000 in damage, officials said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were dispatched just before 12:30 p.m. to the reported kitchen fire in the 300 block of Southeast Eighth Street, Captain Kasey Skaar said.

The occupants had put out the fire when crews arrived, with only some cupboards smoldering, Skaar said. The stove was still on, so firefighters cut power to the home, checked for extensions and overhauled the fire area. An occupant was unhurt but checked by Jefferson County EMS as a precaution.

Skaar said the fire is a reminder not to leave a stove unattended and to always keep a lid nearby if you are cooking. If a small grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by carefully sliding the lid over the pan. Turn off the stove and don't move the pan until it is completely cool.

Never pour water or discharge a multi-purpose (ABC) fire extinguisher on a grease fire, as it can splatter and spread the fire, Skaar said. Also, make sure you have the right type of extinguisher and know how to use it.

"When in doubt, get out!" Skaar added. "Close the door behind you when you leave, to help contain the fire. Call 911 after you leave."