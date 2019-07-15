News

Madras double-shooting suspect, victims identified

Madras man faces attempted murder, other charges

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 05:23 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 04:05 PM PDT

(Update: Initial court appearance, revised charges; victims' names released)

A 36-year-old Madras man made his first court appearance Monday afternoon on two counts of attempted aggravated murder and other charges, accused of shooting two other men several times with a rifle Sunday morning at a southeast Madras home.

Madras police and Jefferson County sheriff's deputies responded shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday to a home near Southeast 16th and C Streets on a reported shooting, police Detective Sgt. Steve Webb said.

They arrived to find two men had been shot several times and the suspect had fled the area, but was apprehended a short time later, Webb said. Both victims were taken to St. Charles Bend, where they remained under treatment Monday.

A six-count initial charging document filed in court Monday identifies the suspect as Juan Francisco Hernandez-Medina. Webb said the victims also were both Madras men, ages 27 and 35, who were taken to St. Charles Bend, where they remained under treatment Monday. The charging document lists the victims as Joshua Roshone and Marcos Antonio Vargas. 

The district attorney's information charges Hernandez-Medina with two counts each of attempted aggravated murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He initially was held on $760,000 bail, and a judge on Monday set his bail at $500,000.

Madras police called in assistance Sunday from Oregon State Police, Jefferson County sheriff's deputies and the Central Oregon Major Crime Team as the investigation got underway.

The jail record stated Hernandez-Medina had admitted to using methamphetamine two days earlier.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation was asked to contact Webb at 541-475-2424.

Online court records show Hernandez-Medina pleaded guilty to reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief in 2008 and was given 18 months probation. A speeding ticket earlier this month listed a residence on 16th Street.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


