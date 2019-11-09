Love is Ageless: HSCO offers senior adoption discounts

Are you ready for a mature relationship? Looking for a pet that is aged to purrfection? Adopt a dog or cat, 8 years and older, at the Humane Society of Central Oregon and 50% off the adoption fee is sponsored by Oregrown’s NYA Fund through the month of November.

There’s a dog waiting to be your walking or trail buddy, or a cat wanting to snuggle with you this winter. Senior animals make the best companions. The top reasons for adopting a senior pet include:

What you see is what you get: This makes it easy to have an instant connection, because you know the size, temperament and health right from the start.

Calm demeanor: With age comes maturity and decreased physical and mental stimulation demands. This makes a senior pet the perfect match for full-time, working households, or an older person seeking friendship and love.

Easy transition into new home: Older companion animals acclimate to a new home quickly, and appreciate the comforts of a loving home.

Already trained: Adult animals have already experienced ‘boot camp,’ and know the basics. They may need a refresher course, but will learn quickly, and understand the new rules. This means less supervision and more fun.

The adoption of Mercy, a 13-year-old Labrador retriever mix, demonstrates that seniors have lots of love life to give to those who open their hearts and homes to them. This video show that senior companion animals are the best:

https://youtu.be/pS0JQvVFWgE

Visit the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 61170 SE 27th Street in Bend to meet your perfect pet today. For more information, or to see our adoptable pets online, visit hsco.org.