News

Lightning sparks new wildfires; largest near Tumalo Creek

Has burned about 5 acres, others less than acre

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 05:07 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:23 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Tumalo Creek Fire at 5 acres, others under an acre)

Wednesday night's thunderstorms brought eight new lightning sparked-fires around Central Oregon, the largest having burned about five acres west of Bend by nightfall.

Crews on the ground and retardant planes in the air tackled the Tumalo Creek Fire, which broke out in the late afternoon and burned five acres, according to a report from Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch said in a tweet around 9 p.m.

Elsewhere, Incident 827, just south of Hosmer Lake, was less than an acre, as were the other half-dozen new blazes, officials said.

But fire managers and crews were not breathing easy, with a continued red flag warning for dangerous fire weather conditions and more storms expected until late Thursday.

Officials said the Tumalo Creek Fire was burning near Tam McArthur Rim on the Deschutes National Forest.

Retardant drops were used to help ground crews stop its spread. Officials said no structures were threatened, and the fire was outside the city of Bend’s watershed.

Shortly after 6 p.m., fire managers said crews were “making great progress” on the Tumalo Creek Fire and that aerial resources also were called to Incident 827, near Elk Lake, with more crews en route. 

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning, in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday, for scattered thunderstorms producing abundant lightning on dry fuels.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber