Lightning-sparked fire burns 15,000 acres in SE Oregon

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 01:15 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:15 PM PDT

A lightning-sparked holdover fire spotted Sunday in southeast Oregon has already grown to about 15,000 acres, fanned by strong winds, and only light precipitation has fallen on the blaze so far, officials said Monday.

The Poker Fire was discovered around 11 a.m. Sunday on the Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge, on the northwest side of Hart Mountain, also known as Poker Jim Ridge, according to a midday Monday update from the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership.

The agency said about 100 firefighters are on scene working to stop the fire, which more resources are on order. High winds made it difficult for crews to contain the fire Sunday, but with the predicted rains coming, firefighters are hopeful they can get some containment of the Poker Fire by Monday evening. 

The fire is burning in juniper, brush and grass. The cause has been determined to be a holdover from last week’s lightning event, and there is no estimated containment at this time.

Resources from the BLM, Forest Service, Fish & Wildlife Service and local rangeland fire protection associations are working together to suppress the fire.  The Burns Interagency Fire Zone is also assisting by providing fire resources to help with suppression efforts.  

Fire managers are also working with partners and nearby landowners on the fire.

Given the location of the fire, smoke will be visible in Plush, Adel, Lakeview and the surrounding area.

Public and firefighter safety is the top priority for all SCOFMP personnel, officials said

While firefighters are busy responding to lightning fires, it’s even more important to remember always make sure your campfire is dead out and never leave a campfire unattended.

Area residents and visitors can report suspected wildfires by calling the Lakeview Interagency Fire Center at 541-947-6315.

You can get the most recent updates online at scofmp.org/lifc.shtml, on Facebook at facebook.com/SCOFMPFireInfo and on Twitter at @SCOFMPFireInfo.

