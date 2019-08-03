News

Lebanon man killed when tree falls on excavator

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Linn County are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man crushed by a large tree that fell on him while he was operating an excavator.

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon says that Ronald Gary Oliver of Lebanon died Friday afternoon at Olsen Honey Farms outside Albany after the tree fell and crushed the cab of the earth-moving machine.

Yon says dispatchers received a call at about 3:30 p.m. from a man screaming for help, but who eventually became unresponsive.

Deputies arrived in the area about 10 minutes later and eventually were able to find the excavator, with Oliver trapped inside.

Yon says several beer cans were found in the excavator and Oliver's vehicle, indicating alcohol as a possible factor in the accident.

