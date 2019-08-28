News

Leadership Bend Class of 2020 selected

BEND, Ore. - Selections have been made for the Leadership Bend Class of 2020, a non-profit civic engagement and leadership development program of the Bend Chamber.  It is designed to identify, educate, engage and connect willing and committed citizens ready for various leadership roles and organizations who believe a healthy community comes from investment in leadership succession.

Participants are chosen from a broad and diverse cross-section of candidates from around the region who must go through a significant application process.  Finalists are drawn from acknowledged and aspiring leaders who share a commitment to actively driving a long-term and positive impact. There now are over 470 Leadership Bend alumni who now serve as our communities' trustees.

LEADERSHIP BEND CLASS OF 2020 

Jennilyn Aston, Karnopp Petersen LLP

Stephanie Betteridge, City of Bend

Joshua Bostock, US Bank

Kellyn Brandt, First Interstate Bank

Danielle Burns, Steele Associates Architects

Mary "Meah" Cukrov, TRACEs Central Oregon

Reanna Downey, PacificSource

Tyler Fix, PureCare Dental of Bend

Annemarie Hamlin, Central Oregon Community College

Stephanie Higgins, Berkshire Hathaway

Chad Hildebrand, Remedy Hike

Milena Johnson, Cascade Seed Fund

Ashley Knox, St. Charles Health System

Nathan Kranyak, Knife River Corporation

Trevor Lamoureux, Columbia Bank

Chad Lapp, FBI

Sarah Lauderdale, Bend Radio Group

Krista Middleton, Ascent Capital Management

Makayla Oliver, City of Bend

Lila Owen Bend Chamber of Commerce

Kyle Royse, The Wallace Group, Inc.

Kristie Schmitt, Compass Commercial

Grant Schultz, Compass Commercial

Heidi Slaybaugh, BLRB Architects

Lindsey Stailing, Mosaic Medical

Ryan Stillwater, Saving Grace

Joseph Taylor, Taylor NW

Gregory Thomason, Francis Hansen & Martin LLP

Jennae Thompson, Wilcox Arredondo & Co.

Tara Turner, Mid Oregon Federal Credit Union

Amy Witt, Zolo Media

The Bend Chamber believes building leaders is necessary to community succession planning.  As one of the fastest growing regions in Oregon and the northwest, the issues have become increasingly more complex and the need for active leadership is great.

For the nine months of the program, participants will work with local leaders to expand awareness and understanding of the Central Oregon region. The class will explore historical and current issues firsthand and learn about the unique challenges and opportunities that cross sectors and silos.  Additionally, the cohort will benefit from a series of servant leadership topics designed to enhance individual leadership skills and together, make an impact through a class capstone project.

Leadership Bend is supported by Taylor NW, Pacific Power and likeminded businesses who believe that a healthy community comes from investment in leadership.

