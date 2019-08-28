Leadership Bend Class of 2020 selected
BEND, Ore. - Selections have been made for the Leadership Bend Class of 2020, a non-profit civic engagement and leadership development program of the Bend Chamber. It is designed to identify, educate, engage and connect willing and committed citizens ready for various leadership roles and organizations who believe a healthy community comes from investment in leadership succession.
Participants are chosen from a broad and diverse cross-section of candidates from around the region who must go through a significant application process. Finalists are drawn from acknowledged and aspiring leaders who share a commitment to actively driving a long-term and positive impact. There now are over 470 Leadership Bend alumni who now serve as our communities' trustees.
LEADERSHIP BEND CLASS OF 2020
Jennilyn Aston, Karnopp Petersen LLP
Stephanie Betteridge, City of Bend
Joshua Bostock, US Bank
Kellyn Brandt, First Interstate Bank
Danielle Burns, Steele Associates Architects
Mary "Meah" Cukrov, TRACEs Central Oregon
Reanna Downey, PacificSource
Tyler Fix, PureCare Dental of Bend
Annemarie Hamlin, Central Oregon Community College
Stephanie Higgins, Berkshire Hathaway
Chad Hildebrand, Remedy Hike
Milena Johnson, Cascade Seed Fund
Ashley Knox, St. Charles Health System
Nathan Kranyak, Knife River Corporation
Trevor Lamoureux, Columbia Bank
Chad Lapp, FBI
Sarah Lauderdale, Bend Radio Group
Krista Middleton, Ascent Capital Management
Makayla Oliver, City of Bend
Lila Owen Bend Chamber of Commerce
Kyle Royse, The Wallace Group, Inc.
Kristie Schmitt, Compass Commercial
Grant Schultz, Compass Commercial
Heidi Slaybaugh, BLRB Architects
Lindsey Stailing, Mosaic Medical
Ryan Stillwater, Saving Grace
Joseph Taylor, Taylor NW
Gregory Thomason, Francis Hansen & Martin LLP
Jennae Thompson, Wilcox Arredondo & Co.
Tara Turner, Mid Oregon Federal Credit Union
Amy Witt, Zolo Media
The Bend Chamber believes building leaders is necessary to community succession planning. As one of the fastest growing regions in Oregon and the northwest, the issues have become increasingly more complex and the need for active leadership is great.
For the nine months of the program, participants will work with local leaders to expand awareness and understanding of the Central Oregon region. The class will explore historical and current issues firsthand and learn about the unique challenges and opportunities that cross sectors and silos. Additionally, the cohort will benefit from a series of servant leadership topics designed to enhance individual leadership skills and together, make an impact through a class capstone project.
Leadership Bend is supported by Taylor NW, Pacific Power and likeminded businesses who believe that a healthy community comes from investment in leadership.