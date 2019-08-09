News

Lava Lake, Little Lava Lake campgrounds water shut down

Contamination found in test samples

By:

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 11:28 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 07:51 PM PDT

Drinking water contaminated at campgrounds southwest of Bend

BEND, Ore. - (Update: More details, comment from forest official)

The water system at Lava Lake and Little Lava Lake campgrounds has been contaminated, prompting a shutdown to users, the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday.

Forest Service officials were doing a routine check of the water system Thursday morning when some of the water samples turned out to be contaminated. The contamination was found in water used for drinking and the fish cleaning station at the Lava Lake campground. 

Officials said this does not affect activities on the lake such as swimming, kayaking, or paddleboarding.

“The lake itself is fine, not contaminated, as this strictly pertains to the drinking (water) system,” Deschutes National Forest spokeswoman Jaimie Olle said.

The water system was shut off temporarily and will reopen once the water conditions are determined to be safe. Officials are still trying to determine what caused the contamination.

Lava Lake was formed as a result of lava flows creating a dam along the lake’s east shoreline. The area is a popular spot for hikers, bikers, fishermen and campers. The lake connects with Little Lava Lake during periods of high water levels in the spring. 

