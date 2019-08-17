News

Latino Assn. wins grants for insurance enrollment, workforce education

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 10:57 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:57 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Wells Fargo Bank has invested $8,500 in training Latinos for workforce advancement with a grant to the Latino Community Association in Central Oregon. The grant from the bank's Community Giving Fund will enable LCA to expand its English classes and tutoring, computer training, job listings, and resume and application assistance.

Only about 16 percent of the people LCA serves have an email account and regularly use a computer. Without skills to navigate the internet, these job seekers cannot search for employment or complete applications online, where most job openings are now posted. And lack of English fluency is the single most limiting factor keeping immigrant Latinos from achieving their employment goals.

LCA strives to help low-income clients develop competencies which will lead to higher-paying jobs and improve their access to quality housing, food and healthcare. Wells Fargo funding will be leveraged by other private and public funding, as well as local donations and volunteer resources, to help achieve this objective.

Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation provide monetary support, expertise, and volunteers to national and local nonprofit organizations and causes that align with our business priorities, values, business expertise, and geographies. We focus our philanthropic activities on creating long-term, strategic relationships with nonprofits and other organizations to create innovative, sustainable solutions to meet local needs. Wells Fargo team members help make an even bigger impact through their passion, time, and expertise.

Oregonians who need health insurance can now get help enrolling in a plan through HealthCare.gov at the Latino Community Association in Bend and Redmond. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services awarded a $50,000 contract to LCA to provide outreach and assistance with enrollment using the federal marketplace for one year beginning Aug. 1, 2019.

The grant will help uninsured residents who are over the income limits for the Oregon Health Plan find insurance at a reduced cost and/or with tax credits if they qualify for financial assistance. With this option, LCA will now offer health insurance enrollment and education for people of all income levels. This includes coordinating with Oregon's SHIBA (Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance) program for those who have Medicare.

Open enrollment for marketplace plans is scheduled for November 1 to December 15, 2019, but people who have changes in their household size, changes in income, or just moved to Oregon, may qualify to enroll outside of these dates. For times and locations of enrollment help, call Beatriz Escobedo at 541 598-6316.

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visitwww.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366

 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving