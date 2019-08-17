Latino Assn. wins grants for insurance enrollment, workforce education

BEND, Ore. - Wells Fargo Bank has invested $8,500 in training Latinos for workforce advancement with a grant to the Latino Community Association in Central Oregon. The grant from the bank's Community Giving Fund will enable LCA to expand its English classes and tutoring, computer training, job listings, and resume and application assistance.

Only about 16 percent of the people LCA serves have an email account and regularly use a computer. Without skills to navigate the internet, these job seekers cannot search for employment or complete applications online, where most job openings are now posted. And lack of English fluency is the single most limiting factor keeping immigrant Latinos from achieving their employment goals.

LCA strives to help low-income clients develop competencies which will lead to higher-paying jobs and improve their access to quality housing, food and healthcare. Wells Fargo funding will be leveraged by other private and public funding, as well as local donations and volunteer resources, to help achieve this objective.

Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation provide monetary support, expertise, and volunteers to national and local nonprofit organizations and causes that align with our business priorities, values, business expertise, and geographies. We focus our philanthropic activities on creating long-term, strategic relationships with nonprofits and other organizations to create innovative, sustainable solutions to meet local needs. Wells Fargo team members help make an even bigger impact through their passion, time, and expertise.

Oregonians who need health insurance can now get help enrolling in a plan through HealthCare.gov at the Latino Community Association in Bend and Redmond. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services awarded a $50,000 contract to LCA to provide outreach and assistance with enrollment using the federal marketplace for one year beginning Aug. 1, 2019.

The grant will help uninsured residents who are over the income limits for the Oregon Health Plan find insurance at a reduced cost and/or with tax credits if they qualify for financial assistance. With this option, LCA will now offer health insurance enrollment and education for people of all income levels. This includes coordinating with Oregon's SHIBA (Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance) program for those who have Medicare.

Open enrollment for marketplace plans is scheduled for November 1 to December 15, 2019, but people who have changes in their household size, changes in income, or just moved to Oregon, may qualify to enroll outside of these dates. For times and locations of enrollment help, call Beatriz Escobedo at 541 598-6316.

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visitwww.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366