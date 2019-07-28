Large juniper pile burns on Eagle Ridge Golf Course

Brush fire contained at Eagle Ridge Golf Course

REDMOND, Ore. - A fire late Friday night at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course west of Redmond burned a large pile of juniper limbs and extended to nearby brush, grass and trees, officials said.

Redmond Fire and Rescue crews were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the fire, located between the first and ninth holes at the golf course at Eagle Crest Resort, across from 8300 Coopers Hawk Drive, Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

Firefighters on two engines were able to quickly stop the spread of the fire, which was very visible from a distance and had drawn a large crowd to the area, Hawkins said. They then extinguished the blaze and conducted mop-up operations.

The nearest structure was about 100 yards away and not immediately threatened by the fire, which burned about one-quarter acre, Hawkins said.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, he added.