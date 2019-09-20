La Pine man killed in Hwy. 97 pickup-semi crash

La Pine man killed in Highway 97 crash

La PINE, Ore. - (Update: OSP identifies crash victim, offers details of crash)

A 35-year-old La Pine man was killed Thursday morning when he failed to stop at a stop sign and turned into the path of a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 97 south of La Pine, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and La Pine Rural Fire District medics responded around 10 a.m. to the reported crash near milepost 169, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

Fox said a preliminary investigation found that Steven Hanner was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup eastbound on Jackpine Loop Road.

He said Hanner failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 97 and turned left (north) into the path of a southbound semi-truck driven by Jeff Every, 40, of Terrebonne.

Hanner sustained fatal injuries, while Every was unhurt in the crash, Fox said. The pickup driver's speed is believed to be a factor, he added.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, La Pine Rural Fire District and ODOT.

La Pine firefighters/paramedics were dispatched to the crash about a mile south of La Pine on Highway 9, north of the state Highway 31 junction.

Fire Chief Mike Supkis said there was a fuel leak, and the semi caught on fire for a time.

The road was closed in both directions near milepost 170 and Masten Road. By 1:45 p.m., ODOT had reopened one lane, with flaggers controlling alternating traffic. The highway was fully open again by around 2:30 p.m.