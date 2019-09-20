News

La Pine man killed in Hwy. 97 pickup-semi crash

OSP says pickup driver turned into big rig's path

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:10 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:23 PM PDT

La Pine man killed in Highway 97 crash

La PINE, Ore. - (Update: OSP identifies crash victim, offers details of crash)

A 35-year-old La Pine man was killed Thursday morning when he failed to stop at a stop sign and turned into the path of a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 97 south of La Pine, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and La Pine Rural Fire District medics responded around 10 a.m. to the reported crash near milepost 169, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

Fox said a preliminary investigation found that Steven Hanner was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup eastbound on Jackpine Loop Road.

He said Hanner failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 97 and turned left (north) into the path of a southbound semi-truck driven by Jeff Every, 40, of Terrebonne.

Hanner sustained fatal injuries, while Every was unhurt in the crash, Fox said. The pickup driver's speed is believed to be a factor, he added.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, La Pine Rural Fire District and ODOT.

La Pine firefighters/paramedics were dispatched to the crash about a mile south of La Pine on Highway 9, north of the state Highway 31 junction.

Fire Chief Mike Supkis said there was a fuel leak, and the semi caught on fire for a time.

The road was closed in both directions near milepost 170 and Masten Road. By 1:45 p.m., ODOT had reopened one lane, with flaggers controlling alternating traffic. The highway was fully open again by around 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel