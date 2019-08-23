La Pine man jailed, accused of raping girl 5 times

Rusty Allen Pugh (Photo: Deschutes County Jail)

Rusty Allen Pugh (Photo: Deschutes County Jail)

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Correcting years of incidents; adding mugshot; victim is Deschutes County resident)

A two-month investigation led to the arrest Thursday of a 47-year-old La Pine man, accused of raping a girl, now 23, five times in the early 2000s, police said. They added that there could be other victims.

Rusty Allen Pugh was pulled over and arrested shortly before 10 a.m. during a traffic stop at Empire Avenue and the northbound Bend Parkway, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

Pugh was taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was booked Thursday afternoon on five counts of first-degree rape and held on $500,000 bail. The alleged victim is a Deschutes County resident, McConkey added.

During the investigation, Bend police detectives determined there were several other possible victims, McConkey said. Anyone with information regarding any contact with Pugh is asked to contact Bend police at 541-693-6911.