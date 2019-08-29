La Pine man arrested again on new abuse charges

Rusty Allen Pugh (Photo: Deschutes County Jail)

BEND, Ore. - A 47-year-old La Pine man arrested last week on charges he raped a girl five times in the early 2000s was arrested again Wednesday, the day after his release with a GPS tracking monitor, now accused of abusing three other females over the past 15 years.

Bend police first arrested Rusty Allen Pugh a week ago on five counts of rape after a two-month investigation involving a now-23-year-old woman.

Police at the time asked others with any information regarding suspicious contacts with Pugh to contact them. Since then, "detectives have received numerous follow-up calls for investigation," Lt. Juli McConkey said.

Pugh had been released from the Deschutes County Jail on Tuesday afternoon with a GPS tracking monitor after posting $25,000 bail, she said.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Bend police and county sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop at Burgess and Huntington roads in La Pine of a vehicle Pugh was riding in.

Pugh was arrested again taken back to the county jail, where he was held Thursday on $850,000 bail, facing seven new counts of first-degree sex abuse and five counts of first-degree sodomy. His new bail totaled $850,000 pending an arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Police said he's now also charged with abusing a now-6-year-old girl in Deschutes County and two women, now 19 and 22, who live in Yamhill County.

Bend police continue to actively investigate several cases involving Pugh, McConkey said. They again encouraged anyone with more information to call the county non-emergency dispatch number at 541-693-6911.