News

La Pine man arrested again on new abuse charges

2nd time in a week; first arrest brought many tips

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 10:26 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:20 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - A 47-year-old La Pine man arrested last week on charges he raped a girl five times in the early 2000s was arrested again Wednesday, the day after his release with a GPS tracking monitor, now accused of abusing three other females over the past 15 years.

Bend police first arrested Rusty Allen Pugh a week ago on five counts of rape after a two-month investigation involving a now-23-year-old woman. 

Police at the time asked others with any information regarding suspicious contacts with Pugh to contact them. Since then, "detectives have received numerous follow-up calls for investigation," Lt. Juli McConkey said.

Pugh had been released from the Deschutes County Jail on Tuesday afternoon with a GPS tracking monitor after posting $25,000 bail, she said.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Bend police and county sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop at Burgess and Huntington roads in La Pine of a vehicle Pugh was riding in. 

Pugh was arrested again taken back to the county jail, where he was held Thursday on $850,000 bail, facing seven new counts of first-degree sex abuse and five counts of first-degree sodomy. His new bail totaled $850,000 pending an arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Police said he's now also charged with abusing a now-6-year-old girl in Deschutes County and two women, now 19 and 22, who live in Yamhill County.

Bend police continue to actively investigate several cases involving Pugh, McConkey said. They again encouraged anyone with more information to call the county non-emergency dispatch number at 541-693-6911.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber