La Pine firefighters, medics have busy evening

Shop fire, crash, medical call within 4 minutes

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Aug 22, 2019

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:02 AM PDT

La PINE, Ore. - La Pine Rural Fire District crews spent a busy Wednesday evening responding to a reported shop on fire, a rollover crash and a medical call -- all within a four-minute span, an official said.

The dispatch call came at 7:04 p.m. to the shop fire in the 52600 block of Huntington Road, Fire Chief Mike Supkis said.

At the same time, firefighters were responding to a high-impact single-vehicle rollover at milepost 4 on Huntington Road, resulting in one person being taken to St. Charles Bend, Supkis said.

Crews also were responding to a second medical call, for chest pain.

Supkis said firefighters responding to the crash were able to divert one unit to the structure fire and arrived less than a minute after the 911 call, making a quick knockdown on a fire burning in a large shop building. Nearly a dozen firefighters responded there to finish putting out the blaze.

The fire was found to have been caused by an overloaded electrical circuit, the chief said. A 50-amp RV "shore line" was daisy-chained to a 30-amp adapter, then a 20-amp adapter and plugged into a 15-amp household receptacle.

There were no injuries, Supkis said, and damage was contained to one wall and area of the ceiling.

