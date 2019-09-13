News

La Pine Elementary School strives to boost attendance

New video to help fight chronic absenteeism

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 06:50 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:50 PM PDT

La Pine Elementary looks to combat low attendance

BEND, Ore. - La Pine Elementary School recently debuted an educational video starring students to help combat frequent student absenteeism.

 

The video stars students encouraging their classmates to meet La Pine's new attendance goal of 161 out of 171 school days. La Pine has adopted the slogan "161 to Lift Up Everyone." Students are being asked to attend 94% of school days, reaching that 161-days mark.

 

La Pine Elementary has had trouble with student attendance. Last school year, the school had about 40 students missing each day. That's 10% of the school’s total student population.

 

When a student misses 10% of classes, it's called chronic absenteeism. Last school year, about 15% of elementary school students in Bend-La Pine Schools were considered chronically absent.

The video was directed by one of the school's teachers, Ben Becker, a former professional photographer who currently teaches fourth grade.

 
One of the stars of the video, fifth-grader Fayte Miller, thinks it's important for students to be in school.

 

 "I like coming to school because, one, my friends are here and I really like hanging out with my friends. Two, school is very important because I have a job that I want. I want to work at NASA, Miller said.

To increase attendance, La Pine Elementary has created an incentive program for the students. Each week, the grade with the highest attendance will have a celebratory flag placed by their classroom. There is also a school-wide incentive program. If the school has an attendance record of 94% in a two-week period, the students are rewarded with a special day, like "crazy hair day" or "hat day."

Megan Silvey, the school's student services coordinator, attributes the low attendance numbers to kindergartners.

 

"I think a lot of parents feel like we aren't there. Kindergarten is supposed to be a time where we do a lot of playing. There is play in kindergarten, but there is a time and a place for that, but we do work really hard academically in kindergarten," Silvey said.

 

Bend-La Pine Schools officials said a number of schools are running similar incentivized programs as part of their efforts to increase school attendance.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3