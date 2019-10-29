KPOV to use grant for podcasting training

BEND, Ore. - KPOV High Desert Community Radio, 88.9 FM, was awarded an important grant from Roundhouse Foundation this month.

KPOV is a noncommercial community radio station located in Bend and broadcasting to the Central Oregon area. Powered by over 100 volunteers, KPOV engages the local community in creating high-quality radio programming for Central Oregonians.

“KPOV expresses our deep gratitude to Roundhouse Foundation for their generous support of KPOV for fiscal year 2020,” says Jill Mahler, KPOV Station Manager. “Roundhouse is a generous supporter of arts and science in Central Oregon and KPOV is honored by Roundhouse Foundation’s confidence in our work.”

Roundhouse Foundation awarded the $1,000 grant to KPOV to partially fund the creation of a community podcast training project. KPOV will make its infrastructure and expertise in audio production available to people and organizations interested in expressing information, inspiration, and creativity through audio arts.

Roundhouse Foundation is a Central Oregon foundation that focuses on funding “collaborative, community projects that celebrate the arts and science while heightening community awareness.” They can be found online at Roundhousefoundation.org.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally-produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon. KPOV also features several nationally syndicated programs, such as Democracy Now!, that no other station broadcasts in our area.

KPOV is located at 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703. Contact KPOV by calling 541-322-0863 or visiting the website at kpov.org.