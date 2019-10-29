News

KPOV to use grant for podcasting training

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 08:22 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 08:46 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - KPOV High Desert Community Radio, 88.9 FM, was awarded an important grant from Roundhouse Foundation this month.

KPOV is a noncommercial community radio station located in Bend and broadcasting to the Central Oregon area.  Powered by over 100 volunteers, KPOV engages the local community in creating high-quality radio programming for Central Oregonians.

“KPOV expresses our deep gratitude to Roundhouse Foundation for their generous support of KPOV for fiscal year 2020,” says Jill Mahler, KPOV Station Manager.  “Roundhouse is a generous supporter of arts and science in Central Oregon and KPOV is honored by Roundhouse Foundation’s confidence in our work.”

Roundhouse Foundation awarded the $1,000 grant to KPOV to partially fund the creation of a community podcast training project. KPOV will make its infrastructure and expertise in audio production available to people and organizations interested in expressing information, inspiration, and creativity through audio arts.

Roundhouse Foundation is a Central Oregon foundation that focuses on funding “collaborative, community projects that celebrate the arts and science while heightening community awareness.” They can be found online at Roundhousefoundation.org.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally-produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon. KPOV also features several nationally syndicated programs, such as Democracy Now!, that no other station broadcasts in our area.

KPOV is located at 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703. Contact KPOV by calling 541-322-0863 or visiting the website at kpov.org.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates