Klamath Falls man dies in Highway 97 crash

A Klamath Falls man died late Saturday night in a rollover crash on Hwy. 97 (Photo: Oregon State Police)

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say a 23-year-old Klamath Falls man has died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97.

Police say William Ogle was heading north in a Honda Civic Saturday night when he veered off the highway for unknown reasons near milepost 281.

The vehicle rolled several times.