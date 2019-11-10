Klamath Falls man dies in Highway 97 crash
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say a 23-year-old Klamath Falls man has died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97.
Police say William Ogle was heading north in a Honda Civic Saturday night when he veered off the highway for unknown reasons near milepost 281.
The vehicle rolled several times.
