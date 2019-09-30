News

KIDS Center offers new internet safety training program

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 12:22 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 02:59 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Kids in our community are fresh into starting a new school year. New classes. New teachers. New concepts to learn. Kids do not have to be the only ones slated to learn something new this fall.

KIDS Center, Central Oregon’s child abuse intervention center, is excited to roll out a new internet safety training, SafetyNet®.

Developed by the San Diego Police Foundation and the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, SafetyNet is a training designed to help adults learn how to use technology in a safe, positive, and ethical manner while providing the tools needed to safely manage online lives for both themselves and children.

KIDS Center has partnered with Bend PD and Madras PD, each of whom have a trained SafetyNet facilitator, to spread this training throughout the tri-counties.

This training is also available as a school assembly or a classroom presentation and can be presented to all grades K 12. Learn about defending against hackers and scams, protecting yourself while using social networking, and more!

Each year, we receive an updated presentation from the San Diego Police Foundation with new statistics, new research, and new tips to have a healthy and safe engagement with our digital world. This allows KIDS Center to provide our community with a resource for our ever-evolving online presence.

This training is made possible with the generous support of our sponsor, Pacific Power Foundation. The Pacific Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. For more information, visit or www.pacificpower.net/foundation.

SafetyNet is available in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties and will be offered in Spanish at the end of October. To register for SafetyNet, visit kidscenter.org or call 541-306-6062 and speak to our prevention department to sign up!

