KIDS Center executive director stepping down

BEND, Ore. - KIDS Center announced Thursday that Executive Director Shelly Smith will resign as of the end of this month, and a nationwide search will be conducted over the coming weeks to identify her successor.

Smith, who celebrated 11 years with KIDS Center, will continue to oversee the organization's operations until her departure.

Robin Antonson, director of development and marketing at KIDS Center, will act in the executive director role during the search process.

Antonson joined KIDS Center in 2010. During her tenure, she has provided leadership in the areas of prevention, development, and marketing and most notably, led the launch and expansion of KIDS Center's successful Cork & Barrel fundraising event. With over 16 years of nonprofit experience, she is a valuable asset to KIDS Center.

KIDS Center is the regional child abuse intervention center serving all of Central Oregon. Investing nearly $3 million each year to provide child abuse evaluations, family support, therapy, and prevention and education programs. With a staff of 27, supported by more than 1,000 donors and 350 volunteers all supporting almost 3,000 children, youth, and adults each year.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we congratulate Shelly on her new role with the City of Bend as a Sr. Management Analyst. This is an exciting opportunity, and I know she will remain a tremendous asset to our wonderful community in her new capacity." said David DeRose, Commercial and Business Banking Manager, U.S. Bank, Chairman of the Board of Directors for KIDS Center.

"In my nearly five years on the board, I have been inspired by the amazing work of KIDS Center and Shelly's steadfast leadership. It has been a true privilege working alongside Shelly and witnessing the impact of KIDS Center. I am confident that through the support of the Board of Directors and the amazing staff at KIDS Center, we will smoothly manage through this transition. This is a time of opportunity for Shelly, KIDS Center's staff, and our organization," said DeRose. "As such, we are committed to conducting a thorough and thoughtful search. It will take an extraordinary leader to continue this work."

Over the past 11 years, Shelly has led KIDS Center's efforts in providing critical support to countless victims and families, in addition to providing education to our communities on child abuse prevention. Shelly has also been a passionate advocate in creating local, statewide, and national partnerships that have resulted in better programs, services, and resources for all families, especially those impacted by trauma.

Outside of her role with KIDS Center, Shelly has also served as Chair of the Oregon Department of Justice's Child Abuse Multidisciplinary Intervention Account's Advisory Council and formerly Chaired the Oregon Network of Child Abuse Intervention Centers. In 2014, Shelly also co-presented "How Karly's Law Changed the Response to Physical Abuse in Oregon" at the National Children's Alliance Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.

"It has been a privilege and honor to serve in this role over the past 11 years. The dedicated staff, board members, volunteers, donors, and community partners provide critical support and make all the difference in how children and families are supported through one of the most difficult times in their lives. I am inspired by the thousands of children who have courageously shared their stories and journeyed toward healing through their time with KIDS Center," stated Smith.

DeRose further stated that he is confident that KIDS Center's staff and Board of Directors are committed to ensuring that all agency services are provided in a timely and effective manner for the families and community partners served by the agency during this transition time.

A subcommittee of the Board led by DeRose will guide the search. To learn more about the open Executive Director position, please send a resume or request for information to: hrinfo@kidscenter.org

About KIDS Center:

KIDS Center is dedicated to the prevention, evaluation, and treatment of all forms of child abuse. In a child-friendly environment, KIDS Center provides comprehensive child abuse evaluations to children who may have been abused, seeking to find out what has happened and supports a path to healing through family support and therapeutic services. KIDS Center works to prevent child abuse from happening in our community through education, training, media campaigns and events all designed to empower individuals to create a community where no child is abused. In 2018, KIDS Center served nearly 3,000 children and families in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, at zero cost to them. Information about KIDS Center can be found at www.kidscenter.org.