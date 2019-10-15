News

Jury issues ruling in Pine Nursery playground dispute

In favor of Astro Turf; site to reopen by November

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 07:26 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 07:30 PM PDT

Trial over Pine Nursery playground ends

BEND, Ore. - A 4-day trial and 3 1/2-year legal battle over playground improvements at Pine Nursery Park in Bend is over. A 12-person jury on Monday voted unanimously in favor of Alpha Turf NW, LLC, which claimed it was never paid after helping resurface the playground.

 

Bend Park and Rec District officials said that paves the way for the work to be finished and the playground to reopen this fall.

 

"J.P. Prinz was also claiming that my client had been negligent, breached a warranty, and some other claims and the jury found that was not the case, found in Alpha Turf's favor on all of the claims -- and it was unanimous,” said Megan Burgess, the attorney representing Alpha Turf. “So after a long road, my client was very pleased to finally get a result and move on from this."

 

In 2015, Bend Parks and Rec contracted with J.P. Prinz to install new surfacing at the playground. J.P. Prinz, in turn, subcontracted wotj Alpha Turf to provide labor and materials for the project, which was completed in September 2015.
 

Alpha Turf's attorney said J.P. Prinz never paid Alpha Turf the $13,000 it was owed and filed a lawsuit in 2016.
 

Alpha Turf later refused to provide warranty services to repair the playground surfacing. That's why a fence has been put up there for more than a year.
 

"Children were playing at the park, there were a lot of pictures at the park that came in,” Burgess said. “There are potentially some minor warranty repairs after hard play of kids over there. I think the jury saw through the testimony and photographs and the timing, there was no real excuse for my client having not been paid for the work.”

 

After Monday's verdict, the park district said in a statement to NewsChannel 21: "Bend Park & Recreation District appreciates the community's patience with the Pine Nursery Park playground issues. Work to replace the playground surfacing will begin soon and is expected to be completed by mid-November. We're excited to have the playground reopened."

 

Park and Rec officials said it’s unclear if it will contract J.P. Prinz for any future projects. So to complete the repairs, the agency has reached out to Precision Recreation, a company based in Portland.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

Pets
10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds