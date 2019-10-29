News

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center honored for energy-saving upgrades

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 07:27 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 07:27 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Bend Park and Recreation District has been recognized by a statewide organization for Juniper Swim & Fitness Center’s efforts to upgrade and maintain its mechanical systems. The efforts have also led to significant energy savings over the past few years.

The Oregon Recreation and Parks Association (ORPA) announced the award at the recent annual conference in Portland. The ORPA Asset Management Award recognizes an agency or team for its exceptional management, maintenance, enhancement, and/or programming of an existing park, trail, natural area, recreation, and/or aquatic facility over time. Watch the award video for details.

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center had 474,169 patron visits while it was open for 364 days of the past year, averaging 15 hours per day, with 275 fitness and aquatics classes held weekly. The facility was constructed in 1949, with major additions completed in 1979 and 2006.

In recent years, Bend Park and Recreation District’s facilities team has worked to mend decades of building additions with modern-day technology and also to provide comfortable conditions for all activities that vary greatly under one roof.

Staff centralized building control systems, and installed a new double boiler system, heat exchangers, air handlers and an air-cooled chiller to manage pool and air temperatures. There have also been LED lighting upgrades to the pool areas and parking lots.

“Bend Park and Recreation District is committed to sustainability and taking care of what we have,” said Don Horton, executive director. “When we maintain and care for our equipment like we’ve been recognized for at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, it helps us serve the community well and stretch our tax dollars efficiently.”

The district is part of Energy Trust of Oregon’s Sustainable Energy Management program and has benefited from incentives on energy saving equipment, including reduced costs by nearly 50% for mechanical upgrade and lighting projects at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center. The upgrades contribute to the district’s goal of an overall 5% energy use reduction by 2020.

Over the last three years, Juniper has reduced consumption of enough electricity to power 20 homes for a year. Also, natural gas consumption has reduced an average of 6% annually since 2016. That is equivalent to the gas needed to heat 51 homes.

