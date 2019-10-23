News

Judge: Suit by ex-inmate over medical care can go to trial



Posted: Oct 23, 2019 01:12 PM PDT



PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a Marion County inmate's allegations that the county was indifferent to his serious medical needs, resulting in the loss of his eye due to complications from an injury suffered in custody, can proceed to trial.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports despite inmate Billy Gostevskyh's written requests for medical care, and even a jail doctor's order that Gostevskyh be seen by an ophthalmologist "as soon as possible," the jail failed to make that happen, the judge found.

Instead, the county transferred the inmate to a work-release transition center. There, Gostevskyh continued to request immediate eye care, but the center's policy is to require inmates to schedule and pay for their own medical care.

Court records say by the time Gostevskyh got to a doctor an ophthalmologist said the eye needed to be removed.

The judge had repeatedly asked Marion County's counsel to explain who in the county decided to transfer Gostevskyh to the transition center and why, in disregard of the doctor's missive to have him see an eye specialist right away.

The judge said he didn't receive a satisfactory answer.

