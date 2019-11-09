News

Judge: Pub owner's $1M suit against Gibson can proceed

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2019 10:06 AM PST

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 10:06 AM PST

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has rejected Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson's pre-trial attempt to put an end to a $1 million lawsuit filed against him by a Portland pub owner who claims he has lost business after Gibson led a melee there.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge Andrew Lavin said Friday that Gibson and other supporters were exercising their rights to free speech and political demonstration when they showed up outside Cider Riot on May Day. However, he added, a jury could find that they took things a step beyond their constitutionally protected rights.

Lavin said he doesn't think a jury could reasonably find that Gibson himself physically acted out during the May Day confrontation in ways made him criminally or civilly liable. But Lavin said there is "sufficient circumstantial evidence" that could lead jurors to find Gibson "ratified, coordinated or directed" others to act out in ways that were criminal or opened them up to civil liability.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29