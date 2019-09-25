News

Judge: Man charged in Portland slayings unfit to proceed

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 06:23 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:23 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man charged with killing two strangers in separate downtown Portland shootings may never face trial.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 27-year-old James Javonte Barquet has been held in the Oregon State Hospital since late July, his lawyer told the newspaper Tuesday.

Court records show a Multnomah County judge last month found Barquet unfit to proceed in his criminal case, citing a "qualifying mental disorder."

The judge ordered the defendant committed for up to three years as state hospital officials determine whether he has the capacity to stand trial.

Barquet, a convicted felon from Washington, is accused of killing Carol Horner of Portland the night of Nov. 19 and Brian Hansen of Vancouver early Nov. 20 with single shots to the head using a .45-caliber pistol.

Seattle police are investigating whether Barquet is responsible for a similar shooting there.

In Portland, Barquet has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, robbery and being a felon with a gun.

