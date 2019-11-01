News

Judge lifts extra oversight of Oregon State Hospital

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2019 09:49 AM PDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:50 AM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Oregon no longer needs extra oversight to ensure criminal defendants in need of mental health treatment get to the Oregon State Hospital within seven days.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the development means the Oregon Health Authority is back in compliance with a 2002 court order that set the deadline.

The state hospital in Salem struggled between October 2018 and July to find beds for criminal defendants. People stayed in jails longer than the maximum seven days allowed because the state hospital didn't have enough space.

Defendants who have a mental illness get treatment at the hospital so that they can understand the charges against them and make choices in their own best interests.

The newspaper investigated the crisis earlier this year, finding that defendants charged with misdemeanors were sometimes kept in jail far longer than even the maximum penalty for the charges they faced if convicted.

Disability Rights Oregon brought the backlog to the court's attention in May, asking the judge to find Oregon in contempt of court for failing to meet the 2002 injunction. The judge denied the request but gave health officials 90 days to show they could fix the backlog.

The state made sufficient progress, according to the court order.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters