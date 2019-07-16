News

Jewkes named new Deschutes National Forest supervisor

Has been Willamette Natl. Forest deputy supervisor

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 04:57 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. - The USDA Forest Service's Regional Forester for the Pacific Northwest Region, Glenn Casamassa, announced Tuesday that Holly Jewkes will be the new supervisor for the Deschutes National Forest following the retirement of John Allen in late June.

Jewkes reports to the position on August 5. Shanda Dekome, currently the deputy forest supervisor, will continue serving as the acting forest supervisor until that time.

"Strong partnerships are the foundation of everything we do," Casamassa said."Holly's experience, sound leadership and commitment to this collaborative spirit will serve the Deschutes National Forest well and help advance the work we do in partnership with local communities." 

Since 2015, Jewkes has been the deputy forest supervisor on the Willamette National Forest. Prior to that, she was the district ranger on the Crescent Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest.

"I am excited to return to the landscapes and communities of Central Oregon," said Jewkes. "I look forward to maintaining the incredible relationships and successes of the employees, partners, and cooperators of the Deschutes National Forest."

During her time with the Forest Service, Jewkes has had more than 14 years of progressive leadership experience as a line officer, serving as assistant district ranger, district ranger, deputy forest supervisor and acting forest supervisor in several regions. 

Her experience includes fire and fuels management, recreation management, partnerships, forest products, and timber management. She is an advanced agency administrator and led the region's centralized temporary hiring efforts for two years. 

The Pacific Northwest Region consists of 16 National Forests, 59 District Offices, a National Scenic Area, and a National Grassland comprising 24.7 million acres in Oregon and Washington and employing approximately 3,550 people. To learn more about the U.S. Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/r6.

