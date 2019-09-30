News

It's International Walk (and Roll) to School Week

Commute Options, Central Oregon kids taking part

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 09:58 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:58 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Join Commute Options and local students for International Walk and Roll to School Week, Sept. 30-Oct. 4. During the week, Central Oregon will see students using their feet, bikes, scooters and skateboards to get to and from many middle and elementary schools. 

Kate Armstrong, education coordinator for Commute Options, runs a variety of Safe Routes to School programs in Central Oregon schools.

"Walking and rolling to school isn't just for reducing the number of cars on the road. We're getting exercise, having fun, and building life-long healthy habits." Armstrong says. "I grew up in Bend as a kid on a bike. Getting to see the next generation having fun getting themselves to and from school is why I work teaching students how to walk and roll safely." 

For suggested walking routes and information about how to walk and roll to school safely, check out: CommuteOptions.org.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19