It's International Walk (and Roll) to School Week

BEND, Ore. - Join Commute Options and local students for International Walk and Roll to School Week, Sept. 30-Oct. 4. During the week, Central Oregon will see students using their feet, bikes, scooters and skateboards to get to and from many middle and elementary schools.

Kate Armstrong, education coordinator for Commute Options, runs a variety of Safe Routes to School programs in Central Oregon schools.

"Walking and rolling to school isn't just for reducing the number of cars on the road. We're getting exercise, having fun, and building life-long healthy habits." Armstrong says. "I grew up in Bend as a kid on a bike. Getting to see the next generation having fun getting themselves to and from school is why I work teaching students how to walk and roll safely."

For suggested walking routes and information about how to walk and roll to school safely, check out: CommuteOptions.org.