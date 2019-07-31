News

Investigators work to ID suspect in Bend hoax bomb threat

Courthouse reopens; about a dozen tips reviewed

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:01 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:00 PM PDT

Investigation continues into bomb threat at Deschutes County Courthouse

BEND, Ore. - Investigators continue to look for a suspect in connection with a bomb threat and suspicious package left Monday at the Deschutes County Courthouse.

Detectives have received about a dozen possible tips at this point as they try to track down the suspect they believe left a suspicious package and who likely also called in a bomb threat a short time later, prompting evacuations, street closures and call-out of the Oregon State Police bomb squad.

Detectives are working to comb through surveillance footage to track down a suspect in the case.

The investigation is a joint effort between the Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. Bend police detectives are leading the investigation.

Sheriff's Sgt. William Bailey said Tuesday investigators are also reviewing the 911 call of the bomb threat, which claimed two devices had been left, one at the courthouse and one nearby. Hours of searching turned up no second package, but the first was neutralized with a water-cannon blast.

"The detectives have been working incredibly hard on this investigation, following up on all of the tips that we have been receiving over here at the sheriff's office and the Bend Police Department," Bailey said. "And they are reviewing all of the information that's coming in, including the 911 call that came in that day and the content and origin of it."

He said investigators hope that by reviewing that 911 call, they will be able to track down where it came from.

Bailey also said at this time, he cannot disclose what the package contained, but confirmed it was a "hoax device."

The courthouse reopened Tuesday without incident. But Bailey added the deputies on duty at the courthouse Tuesday were extra-vigilant after Monday's incident.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

National & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25