Investigators work to ID suspect in Bend hoax bomb threat

Investigation continues into bomb threat at Deschutes County Courthouse

BEND, Ore. - Investigators continue to look for a suspect in connection with a bomb threat and suspicious package left Monday at the Deschutes County Courthouse.

Detectives have received about a dozen possible tips at this point as they try to track down the suspect they believe left a suspicious package and who likely also called in a bomb threat a short time later, prompting evacuations, street closures and call-out of the Oregon State Police bomb squad.

Detectives are working to comb through surveillance footage to track down a suspect in the case.

The investigation is a joint effort between the Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. Bend police detectives are leading the investigation.

Sheriff's Sgt. William Bailey said Tuesday investigators are also reviewing the 911 call of the bomb threat, which claimed two devices had been left, one at the courthouse and one nearby. Hours of searching turned up no second package, but the first was neutralized with a water-cannon blast.

"The detectives have been working incredibly hard on this investigation, following up on all of the tips that we have been receiving over here at the sheriff's office and the Bend Police Department," Bailey said. "And they are reviewing all of the information that's coming in, including the 911 call that came in that day and the content and origin of it."

He said investigators hope that by reviewing that 911 call, they will be able to track down where it came from.

Bailey also said at this time, he cannot disclose what the package contained, but confirmed it was a "hoax device."

The courthouse reopened Tuesday without incident. But Bailey added the deputies on duty at the courthouse Tuesday were extra-vigilant after Monday's incident.