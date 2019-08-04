News

Injured rider rescued near Quinn Meadow Horse Camp

Flown by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 10:14 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:14 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - An injured horse rider on the Deschutes National Forest west of Bend prompted a rescue operation and air ambulance flight to a Bend hospital Saturday afternoon, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

Dispatchers got a 911 call around 12:40 p.m. reporting the injured rider on a trail near the Quinn Meadow Horse Camp, off Century Drive between Devils Lake and Elk Lake, according to Deputy Josh Westfall, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

The rider was identified as Robert Laroe, 57, of Creswell.

A deputy and 1 Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers headed to the scene, while another deputy stayed in Bend to help coordinate the response, Westfall said. 

The first DCSO resources reached Laroe shortly before 2 p.m. about a mile down the trail from the horse camp, the deputy said.

Laroe was treated for possibly life-threatening injuries at the scene and brought by wheeled litter back to Quinn Meadow, where a Life Flight helicopter was waiting to take him to St. Charles Bend.

A hospital supervisor said Laroe was in fair condition Saturday night.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

National & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

News
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history