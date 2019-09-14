Injured hiker rescued near Odin Falls
Redmond Fire paramedics used a rope system to rescue an injured hiker Friday afternoon just above Odin Falls west of Redmond, officials said.
Crews were called around 1 p.m. to the rescue effort at Tetherow Crossing, Battalion Chef Garrick Terry said.
Firefighter-paramedics hiked down to the injured hiker, provided aid and used a stokes basket and low-angle rope system to remove the patient, who was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Redmond with non-life-threatening injuries.
The rescue took about 1 1/2 hours to complete. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was activated, but the patient was removed before they arrived, Terry said.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
Health Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images
News U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Economy Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
News Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr
National & World Steve Kastenbaum/CNN
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images
News sshepard / iStock
News Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
News White House photo by Paul Morse