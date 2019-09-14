Injured hiker rescued near Odin Falls

Redmond Fire paramedics used a rope system to rescue an injured hiker Friday afternoon just above Odin Falls west of Redmond, officials said.

Crews were called around 1 p.m. to the rescue effort at Tetherow Crossing, Battalion Chef Garrick Terry said.

Firefighter-paramedics hiked down to the injured hiker, provided aid and used a stokes basket and low-angle rope system to remove the patient, who was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Redmond with non-life-threatening injuries.

The rescue took about 1 1/2 hours to complete. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was activated, but the patient was removed before they arrived, Terry said.