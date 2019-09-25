Indian Ford Bridge replacement set to begin

SISTERS, Ore. - A contractor working for the Deschutes National Forest will be replacing the decommissioned Indian Ford Bridge beginning Sunday and continuing through mid-October.

The original Indian Ford Creek bridge was condemned in 2013 and removed in June 2015 due to rot on its stringers, planks and decking. The new bridge will begin being installed on Sunday, September 29 and should be finished by Oct. 13.

Once installed, the bridge will be appropriate for equestrian, hiking and biking use along the Sisters Tie Trail. Unlike the old bridge, the new bridge will not accommodate motor vehicles.

The contractor will replace the bridge, concrete abutments, lateral supports, and install a railing system designed for equestrian use.

The public should be aware that an excavator, backhoe and other equipment will be on-site during construction and no public will be allowed within the construction zone. The contractor may operate on the weekend and weekdays during daylight hours and public in the area should expect to hear construction noise.

All campsites will remain open at Indian Ford Campground.

People with questions should contact Amy Racki, Recreation Team Lead, Sisters Ranger District at 541-549-7730.