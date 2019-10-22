Indian Ford Bridge reopens after lengthy closure

SISTERS, Ore. - Indian Ford Bridge on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest has reopened for equestrian, hiking and biking use along the Sisters Tie Trail.

A Forest Service contractor replaced the old bridge with a new one in early October. The original bridge was condemned in 2013 and removed in 2015 due to rot. Unlike the original bridge, the new bridge will not accommodate motor vehicles.

The contractor replaced the bridge, concrete abutments, lateral supports, and install a railing system designed for equestrian use.

“We are glad we were able to replace the bridge, so people can continue to enjoy recreating in the area,” said Ian Reid, Sisters District ranger.

For additional information, contact the Sisters Ranger District at 541-549-7700.