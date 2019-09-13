Ikt Butte Fire south of Bend grows to 25 acres

Ikt Butte Fire southeast of Lava River Cave had burned about 25 acres by Friday (Photo: Central Oregon Fire Management Service)

BEND, Ore. - A week-old lightning-sparked fire south of Bend that put up smoke and brought calls of concern Friday has grown to about 25 acres, officials said, but remains surrounded by a lava flow on the Newberry National Volcanic Monument.

The Ikt Butte Fire was burning in a kipuka (a 33-acre island of forested land surrounded by a lava flow) on the Deschutes National Forest, officials said.

The fire was reported about a week ago, about six miles southeast of Lava River Cave. Officials said it was one of two small fires on the forest being monitored "to meet ecological objectives," the other being in the Mt. Washington Wilderness.

Officials said crews would suppress the fire if it becomes necessary.