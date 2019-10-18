Ice season kicks off Monday at The Pavilion in Bend

Skaters hit the ice Monday at The Pavilion in Bend (File photo)

BEND, Ore. - The Bend Park and Recreation District will kick off The Pavilion's ice season on Monday, officials said Friday.

The 2019-20 ice season is expected to run through early April, weather permitting. The Pavilion will be open from dawn to late night, seven days a week, and include public open skate opportunities and expanded programs. There were more than 52,000 visits during the 2018-19 ice season.

Weekly schedules are available at https://www.bendparksandrec.org/the-pavilion/schedules. Public skate sessions include open skate, family skate, "Cheap Skates," and parent-tot skate.

This year, The Pavilion is offering more advanced lesson programs and workshops, and expanded skating, hockey and curling offerings, including a new lunchtime curling league.

"This is our fifth ice season, and our community continues to be enthusiastic about our ice activities for skaters and curlers of all ages," said Kevin Collier, The Pavilion facility supervisor. "We're fortunate to have community members with past experience with ice sports, as well as many others who've tried activities for the first time and are progressing in their skills and enjoyment of the sports."

The Pavilion is offering season passes for unlimited public skate session use, along with options for 10-visit passes and single-visit entrance. Season passes purchased before Nov. 1 receive 10% off or $16-$25 in savings.

Youth and adult hockey programs, curling and skate lessons begin in November. Many programs for November and December are nearly full, with limited availability for registration now at https://register.bendparksandrec.org.

In addition, there are pre-season hockey clinics and scheduled specialized ice times for hockey and curling practice available beginning Oct. 25.

A second session of ice skating and sports programs, offered from January to April, will open for registration, beginning on Dec. 9.