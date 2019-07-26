Hwy. 20 paving over Santiam Pass starts Sunday night

(Photo: ODOT TripCheck )

SISTERS, Ore. - A project that includes the paving of U.S. Highway 20 over Santiam Pass begins Sunday evening at 7 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation said The project covers almost 14 miles from Santiam Junction (U.S. 20/OR 22) in Linn County (milepost 74.5) to Jack Lake Road in Jefferson County (milepost 88.2).

All construction will be done Sunday through Thursday nights, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., with two-way traffic controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays, ODOT said.

The project, at a cost of $7.8 million, is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31.

It includes grinding and inlay of pavement with 2 inches of asphalt; new guardrail terminals; replacement of damaged signs; center and shoulder rumble strips; new deck joints and concrete overlay for the Lake Creek Bridge; and permanent striping.

Know before you go

Paving requires dry and warm conditions. The work is weather-dependent, so there may be some nights when construction isn't happening.

Stay informed and know before you go by checking the latest road and travel conditions and traffic alerts at www.tripcheck.com or call 5-1-1.

Stay alert and watch for construction signs and construction workers in the work zone.

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones