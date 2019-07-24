News

Hunger Prevention Coalition helps fill empty plates

Tops $800,000 in support after nearly 20 years

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 11:59 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:59 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - A celebration of achievement is in order for the Hunger Prevention Coalition of Central Oregon and their Help Fill Empty Plates program. Not only has this critical service existed for 19 years, they have also managed to pass the $800,000 milestone in support for fresh food for those who are in serious need in Central Oregon. 

 

According to the HPC's financial director, Marie Gibson, this year, the Hunger Prevention Coalition has provided a  total of $47,100 to organizations in Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson counties and Warm Springs to bolster the nutritional value of meals, food boxes and other provisions with fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as dairy items such as eggs, cheese, milk and protein.

 

The difference sometimes is about a Meals on Wheels client receiving half a banana or a whole banana. 

 

The Help Fill Empty Plates program is located in grocery stores and other outlets throughout the region, and the funds donated by the general public are funneled directly to 12 area partners, including Meals on Wheels, Family Kitchen, Jericho Table, and Nativity Church's Pantry. 

 

Gibson urges people who care about health issues and insuring the best, possible foods are available to all to find HPC online as well as Facebook and to donate when possible. Anyone interested in helping HPC work towards the goal of healthy, nutritious food for those in critical need, contact Robin Popp, board president at 541-408-1978 or email at rpopp1015@hotmail.com.

 

