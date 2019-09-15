Hundreds Walk to End Alzheimer's in Bend

Hundreds turned out on a sunny, warm Saturday to Walk to End Alzheimer's at Riverbend Park (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - Nearly 600 people participated in Bend's Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday at Riverbend Park.

Organizers said they have raised more than $76,000, 90 percent to their $85,000 goal by year's end, and were still tallying Saturday's donations.

Saturday's event featured music from The Hod Club of Bend, magical bubbles and fairy fun with Willow of Glinwood Fae, face-painting and crafts in the Kidz Zone and refreshments from Sparrow Bakery, Humm Kombucha and Strictly Organic Coffee Company.

The money raised from the walk supports the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer's Association.

In 2017, 1,850 people in Oregon died from Alzheimer's. It's estimated that 67,000 people over the age of 65 will be diagnosed with Alzheimer's this year.