Hummel, murder victim's family clash at parole board hearing

DA says Mark Wilson can be rehabilitated

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 11:36 AM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:58 AM PST

SALEM, Ore. - Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel told the state parole board he believes Mark James Wilson, one of two men convicted in the notorious 1987 double-murder of a Terrebonne couple, has shown in prison that he’s capable of rehabilitation, a newspaper reported Friday.

Hummel acknowledged the shooting deaths of Rod House, 53, and wife Lois, 49, during a late-night home robbery were among the most heinous and disturbing crimes in Deschutes County history, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. But he said Wilson’s conduct over more than three decades in prison has been impressive.

Wilson, now 50, was 18 when he shot Rod Houser 20 times with a .22-caliber rifle on the front porch of the couple’s home in the middle of the night. Co-defendant Randy Guzek shot Lois Houser in the head, heart and stomach with a .32-caliber revolver, having found her inside and screaming at the top of a staircase. The pair then looted the couple’s home.

The parole board is only deciding at this point whether Wilson is capable of rehabilitation in a reasonable period of time.

“Mark Wilson has convinced me he is,” Hummel told the board Thursday.

Unlike Guzek, who has filed multiple appeals over the ensuing decades and has been retried over legal issues several times in Bend, Wilson confessed and pleaded guilty to aggravated and felony murder. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms, with the possibility of parole.

Since then, Hummel noted, Oregon and U.S. Supreme Court rulings have found that “true life” sentences for juveniles amount to cruel and unusual punishment, due to their incomplete brain development.

But Rod Houser’s family members condemned Hummel’s recommendation as “frighteningly naive,” the newspaper reported. Doug Houser, the victim’s younger brother, went so far as to call Hummel “an embarrassment to the good people of Deschutes County and to Oregon.”

The family urged the board to keep Wilson behind bars for nearly another decade, at least, saying the minimum 40-year prison term was part of the plea deal.

A parole board ruling is expected in several weeks. If the board finds Wilson is capable of rehabilitation, a separate hearing would take place to set Wilson's release date. Wilson told the board he'd want to live in Eugene and hopes to work as a legal assistant and continue his rehabilitation.

