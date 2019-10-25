Human remains found near Willamette NF trailhead

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say human remains were discovered near a trailhead on the Willamette National Forest, about 30 miles west of Bend.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the agency received a report of possible human remains on Friday Oct. 18 in a heavily wooded area near the Separation Lake Trailhead, west of South Sister and south of state Highway 242.

Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue responded and found a deceased male who appeared to have been there for years, they said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the death, along with the Lane County Medical Examiner's Office.

A driver's license was found, deputies said, but additional investigation and testing will be done to confirm the person's identity before it's released to the public.