News

Human remains found in field northeast of Bend

Likely those of adult female, DCSO says

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 09:01 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:30 PM PST

BEND, Ore. - Human remains likely belonging to a woman were found Thursday afternoon in a field being prepared for tilling northeast of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to the reported discovery of human remains in an open field in the 21000 block of Butler Market Road, Sgt. William Bailey said.

An employee of the property owner found the remains while checking the field, covered with weeds, in preparation for upcoming disc work, Bailey said.

Deputies and detectives called to the scene confirmed the decomposed human remains likely belonged to an adult female, the sergeant said.

They worked the rest of the afternoon to document the scene, collect evidence and recover the remains. Bailey said a decision on an autopsy will be made overnight, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

